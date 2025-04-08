March Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2025 with March 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 184 (108); domestic 13 {15), civil 23 {23), criminal 17 {20), miscellaneous 1 (0), judgment liens 131 {47), and appeals 0 (2) with a total of fees collected being $60,053.09 ($54,685.32).

The title department issued a total of 1,358 (1,397) titles; new cars 72 {75), used cars 745 (751), new trucks 49 {53), used trucks 287 {301), vans 16 (18), motorcycles 42 {46), manufactured homes 12 (14), trailers 15 (18), travel trailers 15 {29), motor homes 24 {19), buses 0 (0), off-road vehicles 37 {40), watercraft 21 {11), outboard motors 6 (2), other 17 {20), watercraft registrations 34 (32), and driver examination tests 97(104) with a total of fees collected being $699,824.31 ($695,209.18).