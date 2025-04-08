Lauer Farms 1944 Brings Premier WWII Living History Experience To Wauseon In May

PRESS RELEASE – This May, history comes to life in Wauseon as Lauer Farms 1944, a nonprofit organization widely recognized for producing some of the most authentic and engaging World War II reenactments in the Midwest, launches a brand-new event at Homecoming Hill.

The public is invited to attend this immersive living history experience on Saturday, May 3rd, and Sunday, May 4th. In addition, a special Student Education Day will be held on Friday, May 2nd, bringing in hundreds of local students for an unforgettable, hands-on learning opportunity.

With over 100 reenactors already registered, the event will feature portrayals of American, British, German, French, Soviet, and Italian soldiers, providing a well-rounded and realistic depiction of the global nature of World War II.

Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through fully staged military encampments, engage with reenactors in character, and witness live battle demonstrations that illustrate the tactics, equipment, and conditions of wartime.

Throughout the weekend, historically significant vehicles, including military trucks, and period bikes; all of which will be on display and in motion.

The event will also include weapons demonstrations, a 1940s fashion, and guided lantern tours, offering a deeper look at life in the camps after dark.

A series of topic-based history talks will take place throughout the weekend and a variety of local food trucks and merchant vendors will be on site offering various kinds of goods, collectibles, and refreshments to enhance the overall visitor experience.

On Friday, May 2nd, more than 500 students from schools across Fulton County will attend the Student Education Day. This portion of the event is focused on immersive, hands-on learning and will include live reenactments, interactive discussions with reenactors representing various nations, and special presentations by local historical societies.

These groups will showcase the important “Homefront” contributions that took place in our area and will highlight how everyday citizens supported the global war effort right from small towns.

Lauer Farms 1944 was founded with the mission of preserving and sharing World War II history in a way that textbooks cannot.

Over the years, it has become known for creating some of the most detailed and meaningful living history events in this part of the country, drawing reenactors, historians, students, and families from across state lines, and even across national boundaries.

This new event at Homecoming Hill continues that tradition, offering an experience that is both entertaining and educational.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, educator, student, or simply someone who appreciates meaningful community events, this World War II living history weekend at Homecoming Hill promises to be unforgettable.

For more information, updates, and event details, please visit www.facebook.com/people/Operation-Homecoming-A-WWII-Exhibition.