48th Annual Quilt Show Returns To Sauder Village

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village’s annual Quilt Show returns for its 48th year Wednesday, April 30 to Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Founder’s Hall.

This four-day exhibit honors the enduring tradition of quilting, highlighting the functionality, craftsmanship and creativity of the artform.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view hundreds of quilts from across the region displayed full-length in Founder’s Hall, showcasing the stories of generations of quilters.

“What’s so amazing about our annual Quilt Show is that it’s a chance for the community to see the creativity and talent that’s right here in our area,” said Autumn Owens, Sauder Village Event Manager.

“These quilts are truly works of art, and each year it’s more and more astonishing to see what people can do with some fabric, batting, and thread.”

The Quilt Show will be professionally judged by Sue Cortese and Lisa Schreck. Both judges are certified through the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges (NACQJ). Ribbons will be awarded to top entries by category, in addition to People’s Choice and Best of Show awards.

A special exhibit titled “Telling Our Stories” is a feature of this year’s event, highlighting local hand quilters. This exhibit tells the story of how hand quilting skills were passed down through generations of families that settled in northwest Ohio during the early 1800s.

Sauder Village Members are invited to an exclusive preview of the Quilt Show on Tuesday, April 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This special evening allows members to enjoy a first look at the ribbon-winning quilts on display and be the first to vote for the People’s Choice award.

Sauder Village will host quilt workshops in conjunction with the show on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2, taught by Quilt Shop staff members Barb Rufenacht and Anita Roth. Workshop registration closes on Monday, April 14.

The Quilt Show also coincides with the opening week of the Historic Village. Quilting-related activities will take place throughout the Village, including quilts from our collections on display in historic homes.

Admission to the Historic Village includes access to the Quilt Show. Quilt Show only admission is $15.

For more information on the 48th annual Sauder Village Quilt Show, visit our website, www.saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755.