BOOK DISCUSSION … Left to right: guest Wendy Jennings, speaker Jackie Boyd and hostess Karen Babb.

Taine Club gathered at Wesley United Methodist Church Lounge for their November meeting. Hostess Karen Babb provided fall treats. President Sue Compo opened the business meeting with reading the Collect, then welcoming guest Wendy Jennings and new member Tonya May. Secretary and treasurer reports were shared. It was announced that the Williams County Public Library plans to begin construction of the two Storywalks in the spring of 2027. One will be in Garver Park and the other will be at the East End Park.

After the business meeting, Compo introduced the speaker Jackie Boyd, who led the discussion on the novel, “The Seven Sisters” by Lucinda Riley. This book is the first of a set of eight novels and follows Maia D’Apliese and her five younger sisters as they gather at their childhood home on Lake Geneva, Switzerland to mourn their beloved father. Each sister was adopted by the mysterious, wealthy “Pa Salt.” Each sister came from a different country, and is named for the seven stars in the constellation Pleiades.

The story is a modern fairy tale/myth, which highlights the relationship the daughters have with their father, their nanny and one another. In their father’s will, each sister is given a beautiful letter of love and clues as to who they really are and where they came from. In this first book, Maia discovers she came from Rio de Janeiro, so she travels to her roots. She has an encounter with her great-grandmother, and finds out how the family she was born into had ties to the architect of the great statue, Christ the Redeemer. The story of her aristocratic family intertwines with her own story, and she finds her strengths, weaknesses and where she is meant to be in the world.

In the other books of this series, Lucinda Riley describes the lives of each sister and their stories take them to their roots in Norway, Scotland, England, Africa, and Australia. The final book is about Pa Salt and reveals many of the mysteries and questions of the relationship between the sisters and their father, and also their courage to love and live their individual lives.

The next Taine Club meeting will be a Christmas luncheon on Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Lounge. Helene Moog and Georgetta Kuhman will be hostesses.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.