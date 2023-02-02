Marcy Kaptur Issues Statement On Investments In Bryan Electric Cooperative

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, released the following statement regarding the announcement that the Ohio electric cooperative, based in Bryan is set to receive a $6 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve and expand their grid.

“This is an important step to invest in rural communities like Bryan in Northwest Ohio,” said Rep. Kaptur. “The federal investment will expand access to rural broadband, while helping to modernize our electric grid.”

“This will serve as a catalyst for innovation that is an important step in helping our communities to compete in a rapidly evolving 21st century economy.”

“This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Bryan’s North Western Electric Cooperative, which serves close to 6,000 customers, plans to use $6 million to provide new connections to 171 residents and improve 13 miles of electric line.

$200,000 will be earmarked to go toward smart grid technologies, which can help expand access to rural broadband, boost grid security and reliability.