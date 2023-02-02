Fulton County Board Of DD Holds 2023 Organizational Meeting

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held their 2023 organizational meeting on January 17, 2023.

They reelected the following officers: Mike Oricko, President; Scott Anderson, Vice President; and Lynlee Reinking, Secretary.

Board Meetings for 2023 are scheduled for the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 4:00pm. The Finance/Facilities and Personnel Committee Meetings will be held on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 3:00pm.

The Program and Publicity Committee Meetings will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 4:00pm.

Ethics Committee Meetings will be held as needed, immediately preceding the board meetings. There will be no board meeting or committee meetings in July.

All meetings will be held at the Board offices located at 1210 N. Ottokee Street in Wauseon.

For more information, please contact Beth Friess at bfriess@fultoncountyoh.com or at (419)337-4575.