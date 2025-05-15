Marlene Huber Shares Tales Of Art & Archbold Pride With Rotarians

END OF AN ERA … Marlene Huber, the former owner of the Corner Gallery in Archbold for 45 years, told Archbold Rotarians about her experiences running the custom framing store. The program was arranged by Rotarian Dale Kern.

PRESS RELEASE – Earlier this year when the Corner Gallery closed, it was more than just the end of a long time Archbold business.

Marlene Huber, the owner of the custom framing store that offered so much more than framing, recently reminisced about the experience with Archbold Rotarians.

She explained that during the 45 years that she operated the business she was very positive about the community and its businesses.

Many of her customers came from well beyond Archbold, she said, because she offered quality work at less cost than many others. Particularly with the out of towners, she said that she enjoyed promoting the community and other businesses.

In fact, she shared the story of a retiring couple who were traveling across the country when they stopped in. She told them about Archbold and a few weeks later was surprised when they returned to tell her that they had decided to move to Archbold.

Ultimately, she said the cost of ordering glass for framing became too much as her supplier required an order that was more than four times the amount of glass that she normally used in a year before they would ship to her store.