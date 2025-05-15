Archbold Rotary Sponsors Year-End Breakfast For FCCLA Club

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ENJOYING BREAKFAST … During the past school year, nearly one-third of the Archbold High School student body participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club. FCCLA is designed to promote personal growth and leadership development through organizing community service projects. To recognize and support the service club, Archbold Rotarians annually prepare and sponsor their year-end breakfast. Nearly 88 students of the more than 100 who participated in the club, which is advised by Andrea Oyer, attended this year’s breakfast.