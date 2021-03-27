Marren “Pearl” Seedorf (2020-2021)

Marren “Pearl” Rose Seedorf, 3 months, was welcomed into Heaven on March 25, 2021 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on November 27, 2020 to Joshua Seedorf and Samantha (Carpenter) Seedorf of Waterville.

Left to cherish her memory and loving smile are her parents, Joshua and Samantha; brother, Jude Matthew Seedorf; maternal grandparents, Kevin (Shelley) Carpenter of Delta; paternal grandparents, Matthew (Amy) Seedorf of Liberty Center; aunts and uncles, Jacquelyn Carpenter, Jenna (Matthew) Tammarine, Jordan (Elizabeth) Seedorf, Joseph (Chelsea Schroeder) Seedorf; maternal great grandmother, Louella “Lou” Sabel of Delta; paternal great grandparents, Lawrence (Nelda) Irving, Jr.; and cousins, Logan, Lily, Blake, Vincent and Kennedy.

Marren was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Jack C. Sabel, Robert and Mary Lou Carpenter; paternal great grandparents, Henry and Florence Seedorf and great uncle, Shad Sabel.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A Funeral Mass celebrating Marren’s life will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee, Ohio 43537, with Fr. Eric Schild officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Maumee.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to The Ronald McDonald House, 3883 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43606.

Please visit our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Marren’s family.