Sports Schedule For Saturday, March 27th, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL
Edon @ Holgate 10am
Miller City @ Edgerton 10am (DH)
Otsego @ Evergreen 11am (DH)
North Central @ Liberty Center 11am (DH)
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 12pm (DH)
Swanton @ Springfield 1pm
Defiance @ Wauseon 1pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Toledo Woodward @ Swanton 11am (DH)
Hilltop @ Batavia High School (Cincinnati) 11am (DH)
Edgerton @ Elida 11am
Maumee @ Bryan 1pm
Wauseon @ Defiance 1pm
VARSITY TRACK
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Napoleon Early Bird Invitational 12pm
