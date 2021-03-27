Sports Schedule For Saturday, March 27th, 2021

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 27, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Edon @ Holgate 10am

Miller City @ Edgerton 10am (DH)

Otsego @ Evergreen 11am (DH)

North Central @ Liberty Center 11am (DH)

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 12pm (DH)

Swanton @ Springfield 1pm

Defiance @ Wauseon 1pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Toledo Woodward @ Swanton 11am (DH)

Hilltop @ Batavia High School (Cincinnati) 11am (DH)

Edgerton @ Elida 11am

Maumee @ Bryan 1pm

Wauseon @ Defiance 1pm

VARSITY TRACK

Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Napoleon Early Bird Invitational 12pm

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, March 27th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*