Martha Singleton (1946-2019)

Martha A. (MacFarlane) Singleton, 73, of Stryker passed away Thursday at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. She was born on May 08, 1946 in Robinson County, North Carolina to Randall and Annie (Tyler) Lamb.

Martha married Randy MacFarlane on August 20th 1965 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2013. She then married Joseph E. Singleton on June 25, 2016 in Bryan and he survives.

Martha was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bryan, where she was involved and worked in several positions.

Martha was currently employed at Jack Sew-n-Vac etc. in Bryan for the past 18 years as the store manager. Prior to this she was the Dietary Manager for 17 years at Harborside Healthcare in Bryan.

Martha is survived by her husband Joe E. Singleton of Stryker; son Pastor John (Vickie) MacFarlane of Stryker; and two beautiful grandchildren Emily (Alex) Wright and Hannah MacFarlane; a step son Stephen (Gina) Singleton of Bath, Maine; two step grandchildren Jackson and Adam Singleton of Bath, Maine; five sisters Edna Benton, Carol (Maurice) Spencer, Ruby Davis, Dorothy (James) Simmons, Vivian (James) Greenwood all of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Randolph “Randy” John MacFarlane, four brothers Hollis, Randal, Richard and Horace Lamb, three sisters Rachel Brisson, Betty Isom, and Ernestine Green.

Visitation for Martha will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the First Baptist Church, 925 Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the church with her son to officiate. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church or Gideons International. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

