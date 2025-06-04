Northwest State Announces Educational Partnership With North Star BlueScope Steel

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest State Community College is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with North Star BlueScope Steel that will expand educational opportunities for high school students in Fulton County and the surrounding area.

Beginning this fall, Northwest State will offer on-site college courses at the North Star BlueScope facility, specifically designed for high school students interested in pursuing careers in engineering or industrial maintenance.

This dual enrollment initiative provides students with a unique hands-on learning experience in a real-world industrial setting, while earning college credit toward a clearly defined career pathway.

The curriculum has been developed to align with workforce needs and prepare students for high-demand, high-wage careers in our region.

“We are working closely with North Star, and NSCC faculty and administration, to ensure the program complements existing high school schedules and supports student success.”

“Our goal is to coordinate with high school counselors immediately so that interested students can enroll for a fall 2025 start,” noted Brittany Thompson, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at Northwest State.

“Developing a high-quality workforce is critical for North Star. And Northwest State supports affordable training in important skills like electronic controls, advanced fluids, industrial maintenance and machining, as well as cyber security, safety and sustainability,” said North Star BlueScope Steel President Conrad Winkler.

“This partnership is really exciting because it has the potential to unlock real career paths for local young people; and we think that ‘unlock’ benefits all of us. Great training opens the door to great careers that create strength in our communities and for North Star.”

For additional information on this exciting collaboration, please contact NSCC Admissions at 419.267.1320 or admissions@NorthwestState.edu.