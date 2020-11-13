Mary Livensparger (1937-2020)

Mary Alice Livensparger, age 83, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mary was a secretary at Mohawk Tools for over 17 years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Alvarado, Hamilton Home Extension Club, and the Hamilton Red Hat Society.

Mary was born on September 24, 1937, in Dundee County, Michigan, the daughter of Arthur and Alverda Mae (Oyer) Good. She married Robert C. Livensparger on March 27, 1976, in Kunkle, Ohio, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Shari (Marvin) Hale, of Placitas, New Mexico, Michael (Melissa) Bowling, of Kansas City, Missouri, Randy (Dawn) Bowling, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Debra Jo (Tim) Dill and David (Gwyn) Livensparger, both of West Unity, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Dorothy Burkholder, of West Unity, Arthur (Joan) Good, of Alvordton, Ohio, Janice Goldsmith, of Hudson, Michigan, and Robert (Ruth) Good, of Stryker, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Eldo Burkholder.

Mary gifted her body to The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences to further scientific knowledge. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the United Methodist Church of Alvarado.