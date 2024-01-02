Mary Snyder (1943 – 2024)

(Montpelier Resident)

Mary Ellen (Frederick) Snyder, 80, of Montpelier and formerly of Toledo, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family, on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier, OH.

She was born on October 29, 1943 in Hackleburg, Alabama to Loranzie “Ranzie” and Lovie (Patterson) Frederick.

Mary worked for GM, Fisher Body Division in Tecumseh, Michigan, where she became the first female sewing machine repairman, working there until it’s closure in 1987. She then transferred to Power Train in Toledo and retired after 30 years of service.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, four children, Theodore “Ted” Snyder, Jr., LeeEllen (Jerry) Scheanwald, Lance Snyder and Rainey (James) Gehring; 8 grandchildren, Joshua (Britney) Brown, Megan (Brent) Charette, Danielle Younglove, Taylor Knight, Cali (Evan) Penix, Kylee (Kyle) Groves, Jamie Gehring and Mariah (Mark) Maginn; 14 great-grandchildren, Heaven, Elizabeth, Brennan, Zander, Kyle Jr., Grayson, Maci, Leah, Mark Jr. “Bubba”, Evan, McKenzie, Jared, Raelynn and Ella, and one great-granddaughter, Destiny, on the way; two siblings, Christine Emerson and Duane Frederick; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother and sister, Aundell and Verlene; two adult siblings, Lois Mann and Willa Jean Fortner; and great grandson, Trenton.

Per her wishes, Mary will be cremated, and no public services will be held. Her family will celebrate her life privately and Mary will be laid to rest next to her parents in her home state of Alabama.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Elara Hospice. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.