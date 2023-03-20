MAYORS’ ASSOCIATION: Williams County Officials Meet New WEDCO Director

INTRODUCTION … New WEDCO Director Ashley Epling introduces herself to Williams County officials. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
Williams County officials got together during the time allotted for the Williams County Mayors Association to introduce Ashley Epling.
Epling has been the WEDCO (Williams County Economic Development Corporation) Executive Director since the beginning of this January.
