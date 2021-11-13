New Collegian Kara Custar Honored By Montpelier WOTM

HONORING NEW MEMBER … Kara Custar, new College of Regents member, was honored during the annual Higher Degree – College of Regents Committee chapter meeting Sunday, Nov. 7 held by Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose. Shown are Montpelier chapter members and collegians, from left to right, seated in front—Pat Wilcox, Pat Cogan and Pat Fitzcharles; standing in back row, Joyce Schelling, honored Collegian Kara Custar, Past Regent Melinda Evers and Lee Hart. Melinda presented the chapter’s Award of Achievement medallion earned during the past year. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose, honored Kara Custar, newest recipient of the College of Regents Degree at the Higher Degree-College of Regents Committee chapter meeting held Sunday, Nov. 7th at 2:00 p.m.

Senior Regent Karen Chandler conducted the special meeting, assisted by Higher Degree Committee Chairman Joyce Schelling.

Joyce presented Kara with a white carnation corsage, graced with a monetary gift, on behalf of the committee. Area chapters were invited to attend and Collegians present were introduced.

Honored Collegian Kara joined the chapter in 2011 and is a life member. She served the chapter as Junior Regent, Senior Regent, Junior Graduate Regent receiving her Green Cap honor, Secretary/Treasurer and Recorder. She was conferred with the Academy of Friendship Degree in February 2019.

She is currently serving as chapter Treasurer, formerly known as Recorder. Kara represented the chapter at this year’s Moose International Convention in Cincinnati, and was conferred with the College of Regents Degree on July 2nd.

Kara spoke about her Moose journey through the years and thanked all who helped in the chapter’s success. She highlighted the importance of helping the children entrusted to our care at Mooseheart, 40 miles west of Chicago, Illinois, and the seniors at our retirement community at Moosehaven, near Jacksonville, Florida, and supporting various projects in our community and our lodge.

First-year collegians wear a green tassel on their cap, which is changed to a red tassel the following year. Collegians are later eligible to be invested with the red stole, provided they meet additional requirements. Congratulations, Kara!

During the meeting, Past Regent Melinda Evers was escorted to the podium by Guide Patti Piorkowski. Melinda presented the chapter’s Award of Achievement medallion from Moose International, signifying the chapter earned the award during the 2020-2021 chapter year by meeting specified requirements, including membership gain and certain donations to Mooseheart “The Child City” and Moosehaven “City of Contentment”, both campuses supported by the Moose fraternity, and community service.

Higher Degree Committee donations presented at the meeting included WOTM Scholarship & Maintenance Fund and Mooseheart Music Program. Another donation was given to the Williams County “Relay For Life”, American Cancer Society.

Chapter and lodge members attended the annual Mooseheart Founder’s Day program and visited the chapter’s Sunshine Child.

Chairman Joyce announced the Academy of Friendship members will have a bake sale Friday, Nov. 19th as a committee project to donate funds to “Feed a Home” for 10 boys or girls at Mooseheart in December. All donations of baked goods are appreciated.

The next regular chapter meeting is scheduled Thursday, Dec. 9th at 6:30 p.m. Following adjournment, light refreshments were served including a decorated cake, “finger food” snacks, punch, and cider.