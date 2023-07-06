Thursday, July 6
News

Williams County Airport Hosts Annual Fourth Of July Fly-In

No Comments1 Min Read

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ALL-AMERICAN … There were some really cool airplanes on display at the annual Fly-In Cruise-In Break-fast.

By: Anna Wozniak
THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Williams County Airport saw a celebration on the 4th with their annual fly-in and cruise-in breakfast.

COOL CARS … There were some cool cars out on display for the cruise-in portion of the breakfast.

Vintage and exciting cars were parked across from airplanes, some for decoration and others for carrying paying passengers on celebratory joy rides.

INCOMING … In comes another plane, freshly back from a joy ride.

Breakfast was served at $10 a person, with pancakes, sausage, omelets, and chocolate milk.

GREAT TURNOUT … There were a lot of people in attendance throughout the morning of the 4th of July.

Kids loved checking out the planes and cars, and many families came from around the area to make memories together, resulting in a great turnout.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply