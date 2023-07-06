Williams County Airport Hosts Annual Fourth Of July Fly-In

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Airport saw a celebration on the 4th with their annual fly-in and cruise-in breakfast.

Vintage and exciting cars were parked across from airplanes, some for decoration and others for carrying paying passengers on celebratory joy rides.

Breakfast was served at $10 a person, with pancakes, sausage, omelets, and chocolate milk.

Kids loved checking out the planes and cars, and many families came from around the area to make memories together, resulting in a great turnout.

