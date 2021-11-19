Member School Counselors Take Tour Of Four County Career Center

DELTA COUNSELOR TOUR … Four County Career Center recently held a Member School Counselors Tour at the Career Center arranged by the Career Center’s Student Services Department. The Delta High School Counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Delta who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Law Enforcement & Security Tactics lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Eliana LaGrecca; Counselor Courtney Hollister; and Izabelle Wyse. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

NORTH CENTRAL COUNSELOR TOUR … The North Central High School Counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from North Central who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Floral Design lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Madison Braun (Floral Design); Sarah Laney (Health Careers); and Counselor Kathy Mallett.

EDON COUNSELOR TOUR … The Edon High School Counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Edon who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Computer Design/3D Modeling lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Ivy Lash (Health Careers); Thad Howard (Computer Design/3D Modeling); and Counselor Alicia Graham.