Montpelier Man Killed Fueling Disabled Vehicle

Edon – A fatal crash occurred todays date at approximately 6:19AM on State Route 107 just east of State Route 49 in Florence Township.

Nathan A. Gamble, age 33, of Montpelier, Ohio was attempting to put gas in his disabled 2005 GMC Envoy when he was struck by a westbound 2009 Dodge Dakota being driven by Craig A. Kaiser, age 66 of Edon, Ohio. Mr. Kaiser was not injured and his safety belt was in use at the time of the crash.

Mr. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Williams County Coroner.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and Florence Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and never drive distracted or impaired.