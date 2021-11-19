St. Mary School (Edgerton) First Graders Collect Food For Local Pantry

FOOD DRIVE … Shown are students from Mrs. Diehl’s first grade class as they processed into Mass with food donations. The staff and students have been collecting food over the past few weeks to present to the local food pantry. They were excited to share their abundance with those in need.

Pictured are Mrs. Kim Diehl, Kinze Riblet, Briley Thiel, Adalyn Malcolm, Hope Ault, Bodi McMaken, and Tessa Gerschutz.