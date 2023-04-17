Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Flair On The Square

The Bryan Area Foundation awarded a $2,500 grant to Flair on the Square, a juried Fine Arts Festival that includes live entertainment, delicious culinary treats, and a fresh local market.

Happening on the scenic downtown Bryan, Ohio, Courthouse Square on Saturday, July 29, the monies will be used to help pay for start-up costs associated with the event.

This first annual festival aims to cultivate, encourage, and develop public appreciation and support of the visual arts for the enjoyment of the tri-state area.

Pictured left to right at the check presentation are Tammy Wood, Flair on the Square Committee Member; Mark Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair; and Kathy Smith, Flair on the Square Committee Member.