New Catholic Charities Crisis Navigator Coming To Saint Patrick Catholic Church In Bryan

(PRESS RELEASE) TOLEDO, OH – Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo’s newest office in Bryan, Ohio began providing crisis navigation services to Williams County residents on April 5.

“Catholic Charities is excited and grateful to begin providing services in Bryan and Williams County,” says Rodney Schuster, Executive Director, Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo.

“This is the result of a wonderful partnership with St. Patrick’s Parish.” The Bryan parish is providing office space and funds from the Diocesan “Living Christ” Campaign will provide funding for the new position.

Darby Hildebrandt has been hired as the full-time Catholic Charities staff member who will provide case management services, budget tools, life skills support, resources and referrals to parish families and residents of Williams County.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to better serve our families and residents of Williams County,” says Fr. Andrew Wellmann. “Catholic Charities Crisis Navigator will support our parish’s ongoing efforts to care for those in need.”

Catholic Charities Williams County office number is 419-636-1044, ext. 135. Additional Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo offices are in Norwalk, Mansfield, Sandusky and Toledo, Ohio.

Catholic Charities mission is to make real the love of Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church by providing transformative and life-changing services and support to all who come to us with physical, emotional, or spiritual needs, regardless of background or faith.

Catholic Charities assists the neglected and forgotten, respects and promotes life from conception to natural death, and nurtures and supports the institution of family.