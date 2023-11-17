Member Schools’ Counselors Tour Four County

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNORTH CENTRAL VISIT … Four County Career Center recently welcomed North Central High School Counselor, Brenna LaLonde, for a tour of their cutting-edge facilities, organized by the Career Center’s Student Services Department. Counselor LaLonde explored career and technical labs and witnessed in-lab demonstrations by North Central students attending the Career Center. Shown above in the Early Childhood Education lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Alizabeth Pilmore (Fire & Rescue); Counselor LaLonde; and Kirian Mercer (Early Childhood Education). This visit exemplifies Four County’s commitment to the collaboration with associate schools for student success. EVERGREEN VISIT … Four County Career Center recently welcomed Evergreen High School Counselor, Amanda Brehm, for a tour of their cutting-edge facilities, organized by the Career Center’s Student Services Department. Counselor Brehm explored career and technical labs and witnessed in-lab demonstrations by Evergreen students attending the Career Center. Shown above in the Precision Machining & Robotics lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Ridgely Grabarczyk (Precision Machining & Robotics); Kayla Howard (Cosmetology); and Counselor Brehm. This visit exemplifies Four County’s commitment to the collaboration with associate schools for student success.