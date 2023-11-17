State Patrol Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Crash On Turnpike In Williams County

West Unity – The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 20 in the village of West Unity, Williams County on November 17, 2023 at approximately 0804 AM.

A 2002 Toyota RAV 4 was westbound on IR 80 when it exited the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and struck another guardrail, ejecting the vehicle’s lone occupant.

The driver was air-lifted from the scene to Toledo St. Vincent Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The release of the identity of the driver is pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The westbound lanes of IR 80 were closed for approximately 55-minutes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Brady Township Fire and EMS, Williams County Fire, Mercy Health Life flight, Hutch’s towing, and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.

The crash remains under investigation.