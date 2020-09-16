Memorial Gathering Held To Dedicate New Brady Township Sign In West Unity

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

FAMILY STRONG … On Saturday, August 29, 2020, former West Unity Mayor Peg Bernath was surrounded by her family as they dedicated this brand new digital sign at the Brady Township Fire Department, in memory of her husband Al Bernath. The two little girls in front are grandchildren Bailee and Lucas, with Nicole and Jon (son) Bernath to Peg’s right and daughter Marcia Bernath on her left. On the sign that day it said, “Thank you Bernath Family and Friends!”

By: Rebecca Miller

Back in July, a beautiful new digital sign was erected in a concrete framework in front of Brady Township Fire Department in West Unity, Ohio. Former West Unity Mayor, Peg Bernath and her family and friends had it built in memory of her husband, Allan Bernath, who passed away on April 10, 2020.

Mr. Bernath was a 1971 graduate of Hilltop High School and married Peg in 1973 in West Unity. He was very involved in the Village of West Unity along with Peg, attending West Unity United Methodist Church and participating as a member of Sons of the American Legion, West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Al, who was 66 years old when he died, served on the Brady Township Fire Department for 43 years and this was a most appropriate memorial for him. On Saturday, August 29, 2020 a Memorial Ceremony was held at the fire station with many of his family there, including their daughter who was in town from Florida.

From 3-5 p.m. people spent time together and pictures were taken of the sign dedication to remember the moments.

