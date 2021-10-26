Men’s Mental Health, Services To Aid Veterans In Need To Be Addressed At November 2nd NAMI Meeting

Men’s mental health issues, particularly those affecting veterans, and a presentation by Supportive Services for Veterans Families will be the focus of the Tuesday, November 2 NAMI Four County meeting, which is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. For those who attend in-person, face masks are strongly encouraged.

Those who would rather attend virtually can do so by contacting Wendy Jennings, the chapter’s executive director, either by phone at 419-405-3651 or by email at wendy@namifourcounty.org. She will provide the information needed to link to the meeting on NAMI’s Zoom account.

Pastor Dave Brobston, senior pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Defiance, will present the story of his journey with trauma, PTSD and mental health.

Pastor Brobston also has extensive experience with law enforcement, serving as the chaplain for the Defiance County Sheriff’s office and the Defiance Police Department, and is a certified trauma expert.

Michael Knox with Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF) will explain how that program can assist veterans and their families.

For veterans who qualify in the four county area, Maumee Valley Guidance Center, which has administered the SSVF grant for a number of years, can provide temporary financial assistance for the following services: rent, utilities, moving expenses, security and utility deposits, transportation and emergency supplies.

Maumee Valley can also make referrals for health care services, childcare services, legal services, credit counseling and housing counseling.

NAMI Four County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest mental health advocacy organization for families and individuals living with a mental health condition.

For more information on NAMI Four County and its free programming, please visit its website: www.namifourcounty.org.