VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION IV DISTRICT SEMIFINAL (@ Napoleon HS)

No. 1 Hilltop vs. No. 2 North Central 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION III DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Evergreen HS)

No. 4 Ottawa Hills vs. No. 3 Archbold 5pm

No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf vs. No. 7 Swanton 7:15pm