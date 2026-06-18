Mentors For Williams County Announces New Leadership Team

BRYAN, Ohio — Mentors For Williams County is excited to announce a new chapter for the organization as it strengthens its leadership team and continues its mission of serving youth throughout Williams County.

Since 2020, Mentors For Williams County has connected local youth with positive adult mentors, impacting the lives of more than 125 young people through the support of volunteers, schools, families, and community partners.

To support future growth, the organization has established a leadership team to oversee daily operations while current board members Ashley Epling, Jake Willey, Nathen Henricks, and Mindy Edwards continue to provide governance and strategic oversight.

The leadership team includes:

— Gary Mohre, Executive Director

— Michael “Woody” Wortkoetter, Program Director

— Eryn Shaw and Sarah Morse, Ambassadors

“This next step allows us to build upon the strong foundation that has been created over the past five years,” said Ashley Epling, Co-Founder and Board Member.

“Our board remains fully committed to the mission, and we’re excited to welcome additional leaders who share our passion for helping young people succeed.”

Epling also recognized co-founder AJ Nowaczk for his years of dedication to the organization. “AJ invested countless hours helping build this program and creating opportunities for youth throughout Williams County. Many of the successes we celebrate today are possible because of the foundation he helped create.”

Mentors For Williams County remains committed to ensuring every young person has access to the encouragement, support, and guidance needed to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit www.mentorswc.org or follow Mentors For Williams County on social media.