Phillip L. Lillich (1941 – 2026)

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(Worked For City Of Wauseon Public Works)

Phillip Lewis Lillich, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away June 16, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center after a long illness.

Phil was born in Blissfield, Michigan, to Harry and Marie (Grime) Lillich on June 11, 1941.

Phil graduated from Wauseon High School, Class of 1959. Phil worked for the City of Wauseon Public Works Department for 30 years, and in the last few years prior to retirement he served as Superintendent.

After his retirement he enjoyed golfing and fishing at their place at Silver Lake near Kinderhook, Michigan, for almost 30 years. The last twelve years they enjoyed their winters in Zephyrhills, Florida, where he continued his love of golf and fishing.

He is survived by his significant other, Vena Bowers, of almost 38 years. Phil is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Spiess (Jerry Cameron) of Wauseon, Ohio, and Beth (John) Broman of Petoskey, Michigan. He has five grandchildren, Jeremy and Jamie Spiess, Tyson Cameron, Ethan (Grace) Broman and Aaron (Jenna) Broman, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Lillich of Howe, Indiana; sisters, Becky (Garry) Miller of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Bobbie (Bruce) Roth of Wauseon, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Pam Boger, Paulette Gephart, Terry Lillich; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Spiess.

At Phil’s request, services will be private. To leave a special message for Phil’s family, please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lillich family.