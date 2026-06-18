Rep. Hoops Backs Capital Budget Bringing Millions To Williams, Fulton, & Neighboring Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon) voted in support of Ohio’s Capital Budget bill, a two-year capital improvements budget for community projects throughout the state totaling nearly $4 billion.

The bill provides appropriations for state infrastructure needs, including renovations to state offices, new construction for mental health facilities, land acquisition, and equipment.

The plan also includes just over $200 million for community projects, which are projects that come from outside of state agencies and have a benefit or nexus to the state.

All 88 counties will receive funding for community projects.

Here is a list of all the projects that received Capital Budget dollars in the 81st House District.

DEFIANCE COUNTY

-Moats Expansion $575,000

FULTON COUNTY

-Legacy Center Recreation Improvements $461,125

-Cannonball-Wabash Trail Project $230,000

-Wauseon Historical 4-H Steer Barn $42,500

HENRY COUNTY

-Northwest State Workforce Development Center (NSWDC) $500,000

-Henry County Hamler Memorial Park $192,100

-Historic Ranzau Blacksmith Shop $156,500

-Deshler Community Recreation Center $124,312

-The Ridge Project $50,000

-Deshler Community Pool and Parks Improvements $29,587

WILLIAMS COUNTY

-Pioneer Clearfork Nature Trail $472,500

-Edgerton River Park $350,000

-Montpelier Community Aquatic Center $200,000

-West Unity Park Recreational Trail $65,000

This is an opportunity for communities to finish a project and access the resources needed for stronger and more inclusive neighborhoods across the 81st District.”

Through this bill, Ohio House Republicans prioritized investing in Ohio’s future by expanding access to education and healthcare through new facilities or upgrades to existing ones, improving parks and roadways to better connect communities, and strengthening local facilities across the state by providing necessary funding for enhancements.

This bill now heads to the Governor for consideration.