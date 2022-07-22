Mercy Health Life Flight Visits Wauseon Rotary Club

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 22, 2022

LIFE FLIGHT … On July 20th, 2022 the Wauseon Rotary welcomed Douglas Wattoff, President of Mercy Health – Life Flight Network come and present to the club. Also making an appearance was the Life Flight team as they landed their helicopter at Wauseon’s Rotary Park where Wauseon Rotarians and family members were able to watch and look inside the helicopter and ask questions. Here are a few pictures from today. Shown are a few of Wauseon Rotarians and their family members, Mercy Health – Life Flight team members & Wauseon Fire Department crew. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

