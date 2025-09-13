Message Found At North Central Schools Prompts Law Enforcement Search

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

An incident that took place at North Central Schools on Thursday, September 11, 2025, prompted a response from local law enforcement.

According to Pioneer Police Chief Timothy N. Livengood, the school resource officer discovered a written message near the end of the school day and immediately reported it to school administration.

Working together, the Pioneer Police Department and school officials asked students and staff to leave the building while law enforcement carried out a precautionary search.

Officers were assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office Ordinance K9.

No dangerous or concerning objects were discovered during the search, and investigators determined there was no evidence that the message was credible.

North Central Schools informed parents that all activities would be rescheduled and that a normal school day was expected to resume on Friday, September 12. The district thanked law enforcement and administrators for acting quickly to protect students and staff.

Chief Livengood confirmed that investigators have identified the origin of the message and that the case remains under review.