Virginia “Ginny” Meyer (1933 – 2025)

Virginia “Ginny” Marie Meyer, 92 of Hudson, Ohio passed on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 with her family by her side.

Ginny was born in Napoleon, Ohio on March 5, 1933. She was the daughter of Carl and Esther (Maisokas) Von Deylen.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Thomas (Ruth) Meyer of Ponchatoula, LA.; daughter, Jennette (Brian) Wilch of Hudson, OH; grandchildren: Derek, Lucas, Jacob, and Lesli Wilch; step-grandson, Charles Garner of Punta Gorda, FL; sister, Merelyn Devers, and sisters-in-law Betty Hoy and Judy Meyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto E. Meyer. Her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elmer and Betty Meyer, Euretha and Alton Koch, Julius and Phyllis Meyer, Robert and Dorothy Meyer, Paul and Ria Meyer, Ervin and Barbara Meyer, Meta and Jr. Walter, Richard Meyer, Ruth Meyer, James Hoy, and Richard Devers.

Ginny’s parents stressed the value of education throughout her school years and Ginny excelled in the classroom. She was selected to take scholastic tests and placed at the State level.

Her love of learning inspired her to become a teacher and she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Defiance College. She later earned a graduate degree from Saint Francis College.

Ginny taught for 37 years, and she always said “I taught 37 years, not one year 37 times!” She taught all levels K-8 (except 3rd grade) but her favorite level and subject to teach was 6th grade language arts.

Her longest tenure was in the Stryker Local Schools where she taught for 24 years. In addition to teaching, she also co-directed several 6th grade level theatrical productions for the Stryker community which she believed addressed the “whole-child” approach to education.

Ginny was recognized by the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation as a Jenning’s Scholar for Excellence in teaching. Many of Ginny’s former students have expressed their appreciation for her as their favorite and most memorable teacher.

Ginny married her high school sweetheart, Otto and she influenced him from not being a “very serious” student to eventually a Ph.D candidate. Their 58 years together were filled with love and laughter.

Ginny supplied the extroverted energy and positive can-do attitude while Ott balanced the relationship with quiet humor, a Dad-joke approach to family dynamics, and his strong anchoring of their Christian faith and marriage.

Ginny actively journaled and after Otto’s passing her journal entries started with the salutation “My Dearest Beloved” because she was writing to Ott to share her daily thoughts, activities, and prayers with him.

Ginny was involved in community service and local organizations in both Stryker and Hudson. She was an active member of First Lutheran-Stryker and Gloria Dei-Hudson serving in various leadership positions and committees as well as singing in choir and playing piano. She excelled in creative endeavors from calligraphy and knitting, to traditional rug hooking and sewing.

After retirement she and Ott built and co-owned a 2nd home on Edisto Island, SC with her sister Merelyn and brother-in-law Dick.

They enjoyed the warm climate of the low country, historic Charleston area, and the laid-back pace of Edisto, but the 14 hour travel time made it difficult for family to be with them very often.

So, in 2001 they purchased a condo at Bay Breeze near Ruggles Beach on Lake Erie which became the go-to place in the summer for family activities. The grandkids dubbed their condo “The Lakation House” and have many great memories of watching the sunsets, buying fresh peaches, and sitting on the porch reading together.

In 2017, Ginny’s grandkids started a weekly tradition of “Dinner with Grammers”! Initially they would go out to eat, but as the years progressed the grandkids started bringing food from different restaurants and enjoyed expanding Grammers palate with Indian food, Lebanese food, and even Poké!

While Grammers was always appreciative to be together, she didn’t hesitate to leave a bad review of “this is just awful” when warranted, though most of the time she couldn’t help commenting on how great the meal was at multiple points, especially if it was her favorite, chicken wings and onion rings!

During dinner, they would chat about their days and after dinner, they would watch Impractical Jokers, dubbed by Grammers as “The Jokers” or “those crazy guys.”

They would finish off the evening by eating a Drumstick, Grammers favorite type of ice cream, lest she feel guilt for eating one alone (though she did plenty of that too!). It was a highlight of the week for everyone and Grammers was the heart of it all!

Ginny moved to Hudson Grande in March of 2024. She became part of the memory care “neighborhood” and enjoyed being around people again after living alone for 13 years. She was often heard correcting the grammar or mispronunciation of words by other residents or caregivers. She was a teacher up to her final days!

Family and friends will be received from 2:30-3:30 Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 2113 Ravenna St., Hudson, OH 44236. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

It is suggested that memorials be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. The family appreciates the role that Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, OH has been entrusted with the arrangements.