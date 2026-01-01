METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Year-End Transfers; Hires Keith Torbet As Part-Time Administrator

SEWERS … Deep discussion took place during the meeting regarding a couple of sewer issues over the past couple of weeks. It was noted that the village needs to send out a letter to let residents know to contact the village office first if any sewer issues arise.

By: Renea Kessler THE VILLAGE REPORTER renea@thevillagereporter.com The Metamora Village Council held a regular session on Monday, December 29, 2025. After openi...