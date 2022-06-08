EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hires New Middle School Principal

Facebook

The Evergreen Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday, June 8th at 4:30 p.m. During the meeting the following agenda items were discussed and approved.

Offered Abigayle Wood a one-year limited teaching contract, as an EES Preschool Teacher, with an effective start date of the 2022-2023 school year.

Offered Lucas Burkholder a two-year administrative contract, as the Evergreen Middle School Principal, with an effective date of August 1st, 2022.

It was then moved and supported to purchase school district insurance through the Ohio School Plan administered through Hylant Administrative Services, LLC. The total premium will be $64,283 for the twelve-month period of July 1st, 2022, through July 1st, 2023.

Coverage includes $3,570 for Cyber, $268 for pollution, $9,868 for Auto/Fleet, $43,485 for Property, $535 for violence, and $6,577 for liability. These numbers represent a 5.00% increase of the 2021-2022 rates due to inflation. Cyber is noted as a separate policy through Hylant.

The board then moved to adjourn for the evening. The next regular board meeting will take place on June 27th at 6:00 p.m.

