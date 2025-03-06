METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Evergreen Youth Association Discusses Upcoming Ball Season

The Village of Metamora council held their meeting on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Mayor Mossing opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council moved to approve the minutes from the February 18th meeting as written as well as the financials and paying of the bills.

Adam Vance and Brent Simon from Evergreen Youth Association (EYA) were at the meeting to discuss the upcoming ball season.

The EYA would like to run the concession stand this year if they can get volunteers. It was motioned that the village pay $418.00 for the food permit for EYA to run the concession stand this summer.

EYA is to let the village know if they have the volunteers to run it, two weeks prior to the village paying for the permit. Council approved.

The village also said they would like to limit night games due to the cost of electricity, finding someone to shut the lights off, and the village did not budget for repairs this year.

Mayor Mossing said the village does not have a volunteer to mow the five acres in the park, so the village’s maintenance guys will not be able to do the diamond prep this year, it will be EYA’s responsibility.

Vance questioned about who did the ball diamond prep in the past. Previously EYA had either done it or paid someone to do it.

Vance feels it will be hard to find someone to prep the diamond, and he does not know if EYA has the funds to pay someone.

Both the EYA and the village will look into this. Pupos motioned to let EYA use the park for ball games this summer season and council approved.

Mayor’s Report

Got a quote of $15,000.00 to redo zoning ordinances. It hasn’t been updated in a long time. Mossing said it doesn’t have to be done right away but she wants council to think about it.

Now that the old recycling building is being used for storage, maintenance workers need to make a list of items stored there along with pictures.

The FCEDC Annual Award Banquet is Thursday, April 24th. Mossing, Loar and possibly Pupos will attend.

The office will be getting a new donated AED, an automated external defibrillator, this year. The village requested one for the park next year, which will need a $170.00 heated box, so it stays at a certain temperature.

A quote was given by Rich Root re: property at 129 Maple St. and its deterioration. Mossing indicated she will contact the property owner with this information as it pertains to maintenance violations.

Mossing discussed Mannik & Smith’s sidewalk proposal. They will give an inventory of all sidewalks, put it on a map along with the homeowner’s name, address, and how many sections of sidewalks they are liable for.

The cost is $6,000.00 to come up with a 5-year plan for repairs based on priority areas. Pupos motioned to hire Mannik & Smith for $6,000.00 for their sidewalk proposal and council approved.

Fiscal Officer’s Report

Reviewed a paint quote for the roof on shelter A in the amount of $519.50. Council would like the maintenance workers to get the square footage of the roof and have Sherwin Williams give a quote based on that, so they have a more exact number of gallons needed.

Loar motioned to hire Adam Vance in the amount of $5,275.00 to replace two doors (using smooth) and an awning at the shop. Approved by council.

Reviewed quotes to replace the roof on our old recycling building. One of the quotes had factored in any rotting wood, if needed.

Council would like to have the other business give us a quote for that too. Council decided to table this until they get additional information.

Loar motioned to hire Sterling Mechanical to replace the 40-gallon water heater in shelter house B in the amount of $1576.00. Approved by council.

Old Business

Discussion took place about cars driving around the closed park gates. The village will look into getting signs that say no ATV’s, snowmobiles, etc., and no motor vehicles when the park is closed.

Replacement boards have been ordered for the damaged playground. The village sent a letter to the party involved with the damage, but they have not received a response. Council will check with Bob Bohmer about a civil suit, if they don’t reply by April 1st.

The village received a revised haul route from Vernon Nagel for the SR 120 bridge replacement.

New Business

The Tree Commission will discuss any trees we need at their March 11th meeting. Pupos will let council know what they decide at the next council meeting.

Pupos will also review the responses from the fish survey at the reservoirs. He will make a recommendation as to what kind of fish we should stock the reservoirs with after the review.

Pupos motioned to suspend the rules for Resolution #2025-08 a resolution requesting county auditor to provide required tax levy information. Approved by council. Pupos motioned to pass Resolution #2025-08, under emergency measures. Approved by council.

Pupos motioned to pass a proclamation recognizing February is Career and Technical Education Month at Four County. Approved by council.

After a review, Pupos motioned to approve changes re: “call ins” to our Employee Handbook. Approved by council.

Zoning Report

Miller talked to the property owner at 225 Maple St. She explained he needs to put up a fence to conceal the Conex box.

Pawlaczyk said there are loopholes with our ordinances that make it hard to enforce. Mossing said that is why zoning ordinances need to be updated.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:38 p.m. The next meeting will be held on March 17 at 7:00 p.m.