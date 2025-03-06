WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: City Celebrates Firefighter’s 40 Years Of Service; Swears In Department’s Newest Member

(PHOTOS BY SAMANTHA N. STRIPE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PROCLAMATION … Wauseon Fire Department firefighter Kevin Nelson (middle) was celebrated for his 40 years of service with the city. Mayor Kathy Huner proclaimed Monday, March 3, 2025, as Kevin Nelson Exceptional Duty Recognition Day at the start of the city council meeting.

TAKING THE OATH … Alexander Lampkin (center) was sworn in as the newest Wauseon Fire Department firefighter before City Council on Monday, March 3, 2025. He was joined by Fire Chief Phil Kessler (left), his wife, Anna, and Mayor Kathy Huner (right).

By: Samantha N. Stripe

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon City Council held a meeting on Monday, March 3, 2025. Prior to the meeting’s start at 5:00 p.m., Alexander Lampkin was sworn in as the newest full-time member of Wauseon’s firefighting team.

As part of the induction ceremony, he was given a folded American flag from Fire Chief Phil Kessler, who explained that it is a Wauseon tradition for him (Lampkin) to raise and lower the flag on their pole for his first shift and his last shift.

Mayor Kathy Huner then read the oath, which Lampkin repeated back, pledging his service to the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of State of Ohio and the Charters of the City of Wauseon.

After the ceremony was completed, the council meeting was called to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence and roll call. All members of the council were present.

Council proceeded to recognize Wauseon Fire Department firefighter Kevin Nelson for his 40 years of service with the department, which he began in 1984 as a volunteer. He held a variety of roles in the department throughout the years, Huner noted.

Nelson received the Exceptional Duty Commendation award for his work from Fire Chief Kessler. Mayor Huner then made the proclamation that March 3, 2025, should be known as Kevin Nelson Exceptional Duty Recognition Day.

“[He] continues to contribute time and talent to the fire department and the City of Wauseon,” Huner said in the proclamation.

Nelson then spoke to the council, noting that his son and daughter are both fourth-generation volunteer firefighters in the Wauseon Fire Department and thanking his wife for “all the missed dinners.”

“Being a Wauseon firefighter is a family affair…It has been a family group over the years and what makes the fire department very rewarding,” he said. “I certainly enjoyed it and don’t know where 40 years has gone.”

Department Head Reports

After the celebration concluded, council returned to the meeting, starting with department head reports.

Fire Chief Kessler noted that the department just wrapped up training with simulators from the state. Police Chief Kevin Chittenden stated that the Safety City program applications are now available from the Wauseon Police Department or online on their website.

A direct link to the application is also available on the department’s Facebook post announcing the program dates. Safety City provides pre-kindergarten children how to be safe, whether they are at home, outside on the street or at school.

The first round of the program will take place Monday, June 2 to Friday June 13, 2025, and the second will take place on Monday June 16 to Friday June 27, 2025.

Keith Torbet, Director of Public Service, shared that the department is preparing to patch potholes throughout the city with the DuraPatcher machines, as the weather begins to warm up.

He also noted that they will be working on the second phase of the water line on Fulton Street in April, and, also, that the paperwork for the North Fulton Street re-pavement project with the Ohio Department of Transportation is in as well.

Income tax revenue is down 4.5 percent, stated Jamie Giguere, Director of Finance, but is hopeful that March will be a better month. She also noted that some departments are getting involved in the internal wellness program, for full-time employees.

A Finance Committee meeting presenting alternatives on assessments for the Glenwood Avenue properties was slated to take place after the council meeting, said Thomas McWatters III, Law Director.

Legislation

Several pieces of legislation were also reviewed by council, including:

Ordinance 2025-4, which adds Section 721 pertaining to food truck and their registration and operation in the city. Motion carried to place it on first reading.

Ordinance 2025-5, which amends the slow-moving ordinance, reducing the fees for renewal inspections before the first of March of each year. Motion carried to place it on first reading.

Resolution 2025-5 was unanimously placed on emergency reading and final reading. It allows the mayor to enter into an agreement with a county-wide emergency management agency pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 5502.

Resolution 2025-6 was unanimously placed on emergency reading and final reading. It allows the mayor or a designee to enter into an agreement with Zoll Medical Corporation, so they may purchase new, advanced heart monitors and defibrillators.

Resolution 2025-7 was unanimously placed on emergency reading and final reading. It allows the mayor or a designee to enter into an agreement with Cummins, Inc., for an extended warranty for the city’s generator.

Ordinance 2025-2, which amends section 311.02 of the city’s codified ordinances, was placed on third reading.

Mayor’s Annual Report – 2024

Next, the mayor shared the annual report with the council, who were provided with copies of the report. Highlights of the departments in 2024 included:

Police Department

The department handled 12,551 calls. Traffic stops were doubled, but there was still an increase in accidents. In regard to staffing, the department added two full-time police officers, one part-time officer and one part-time dispatcher to the team. Two officers were on medical leave for approximately half of the year.

Sixty children were able to participate in Christmas for Kids with the police department. They received a gift card of $150 each. The department continued to support the Safety City program.

Fire Department

The department focused on retention and working with outside agencies for recruitment. The department received $139,000 in grant money for various needs. The total call volume was 1,595, 70 percent of that being medical. 87 permits were issued with a value of over $2,000.

Finance Department

The total cash of all funds was $10,924,722.00. Income revenue was down four percent from 2023. The Brunell Street rebuild balance is $106,875.

Public Works Department

New playground equipment was installed at Homecoming Park with donations from the Wauseon Rotary. East Oak Street from Shoop Avenue to Fulton Street was repaved.

There was a waterline replacement on North Fulton Street from Oak Street to Mulberry Street. The swimming pool had 12,000 visitors throughout 2024.

Friday night pool rentals were added as an option for residents. 220 computerized water meters were installed.

Law

The law director negotiated an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on water issues.

Also handled was the annexation of a parcel near Wauseon Union Cemetery. Amendments were drafted for slow-moving vehicles and food trucks. The Finance Department was assisted with unpaid water bills.

“I appreciate the department heads for doing this every year and thank you, council, for everything you guys have done,” Huner added.

Finally, a motion to approve payment of bills was unanimously passed. The meeting was adjourned at 5:28 p.m.