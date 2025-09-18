METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Applies For Bridge Grant; Reviews Traffic Plan From ODOT

The Metamora Village Council met for its regular session on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by approval of the minutes from the September 3, 2025, session as written.

The mayor reminded council to prepare a wish list for next year’s budget and noted that sidewalk repair estimates will be gathered so that letters with costs can be sent to affected property owners to help them plan.

The maintenance supervisor reported that Buckeye Pump will evaluate the east lift station to determine why it is running continuously. In financial updates, the village purchased an extended warranty for the 2022 Ford at $750 less than the first quoted, and the council approved payment of the bills as read.

In project funding, the village has applied for an ODOT grant to replace the Garnsey Avenue bridge. There were 34 applications totaling approximately $50.5 million in requests, with $17 million available to award. Mannik and Smith are scheduled to present on the village’s behalf on September 18th, and a decision is expected by the end of October.

Council also reviewed a traffic accommodation request from ODOT related to the West Main bridge construction. With limited routing options, ODOT asked to move 15 trucks along Swanton Street and over the bridge on September 22 and 23, assuring the village that the bridge can handle the load.

In zoning, a fence permit on Wildflower Drive was approved and signed, a fence application for 252 Maple Street awaits a drawing with measurements, and the zoning inspector advised the owner at 202 West Main Street of cleanup needs, a planned garage, and a required fence around the pool.

Follow-up remains pending on a complaint at 230 West Main Street, and an additional project at 423 East Main Street is still awaiting contact with the property owner.

Council approved making changes to a previously drafted three-party proposal regarding next year’s ball season between the youth association, the village, and the local chamber. The solicitor’s letter concerning a Maple Street property affecting a local business passed the 30-day response window; the mayor will reach out to the CIC and a local contact to determine next steps.

The tree commission announced an Arbor Day observance on September 26, 2025, at 12:30 p.m., open to the public. A question about declining trees in the village right-of-way near a downtown business was referred to the Tree Commission, with a reminder that permits are required for any planting in the right-of-way.

The meeting adjourned at 7:34 p.m.