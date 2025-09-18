Demolition Of Sooz Building Begins In Downtown Pioneer

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FAREWELL TO A LANDMARK …The Sooz Building demolition has begun on East Baubice Street in Pioneer.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The demolition of the Sooz Building, located at 101 East Baubice Street in Pioneer, officially began on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at around 10:00 a.m.

Heavy equipment was brought in to start tearing down t...