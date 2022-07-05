Metamora Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Lucas County – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 2:09 PM, on North Fulton Lucas Road at Brint Road, in Richfield Township.

Michelle L. Herr, age 44, of Metamora, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Fulton County Road T.

Omar S. Shead, age 37, of Blissfield, Michigan, was operating a 2019 Ram 1500 northbound on North Fulton Lucas Road. Also in the vehicle with Mr. Shead was Dyana R. Cruz, age 31, of Adrian, Michigan.

Ms. Herr entered North Fulton Lucas Road, crossing over towards Brint Road in Lucas County, when her vehicle was struck by Mr. Shead’s vehicle, as it was coming through the intersection.

Both vehicles then traveled off the northeast corner of the intersection and overturned into a utility pole and trees.

Ms. Herr was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Shead and Ms. Cruz were transported from the scene to Toledo Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

All individuals involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the traffic crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this traffic crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on-scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire, Richfield Township Fire and EMS, Sylvania Township Fire, Fulton County EMS, Metamora Fire, and Lucas County EMS.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.