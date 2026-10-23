Richard K. Harpster (1934 – 2026)

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(North Central Superintendent For 13 Years) Richard K. Harpster, 92, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on October 21, 2026, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. He was born on April 23, 1934, in Grover Hill, Ohio, to Forest D. and Catherine M. (Wyatt) Harpster. Richard graduated from Grover Hill High School in 1952, where he earned four varsity letters in basketball and baseball. Following high school, he worked at Ford Motor Company in Lima, Ohio, while attending college courses in the evenings. He also served four years in the United States Army Reserve from 1953 to 1957.

Richard continued his education at Defiance College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1963. He later earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration in 1964 and an Education Specialist degree in 1972 from the University of Toledo.

His distinguished career in education began at Grover Hill Local Schools, where he served as school treasurer and an elementary and junior high school teacher. He went on to serve as superintendent of North Central Local Schools in Pioneer for 13 years, followed by 12 years as superintendent of Williams County Schools in Bryan. He retired from public education in 1990.

Throughout his educational career, Richard was actively involved in advancing educational opportunities and supporting his profession. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa educational fraternity, served as chairman of the Special Education Regional Resource Center in Bowling Green, and taught as an adjunct instructor at Bowling Green State University. He also served on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education, the Williams County MRDD Enrichment Board, and the Northwest Ohio Blue Cross/Blue Shield Board of Trustees, representing Williams County schools. Defiance College recognized his accomplishments with its Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award, and he was listed in Who’s Who of American Educators.

Following his retirement from education, Richard began a second career in real estate. Licensed in Ohio and Michigan, he worked as a real estate salesperson and broker for more than 30 years. He served on the board of directors of the Northwest Ohio Board of Realtors and completed a term as its president. He also taught real estate courses at Northwest State Community College.

Richard believed in giving back to the communities he served. A longtime member of the Pioneer Area Chamber of Commerce, beginning in 1965, he served the organization as secretary, treasurer, and president. He also represented the Chamber on the Williams County United Way Board for several terms.

Richard was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge, beginning in 1968, and was a member of Bryan Alliance Church, where he served as an elder.

Growing up on a farm in Paulding County, Richard developed an appreciation for the outdoors. As a member of 4-H, he showed hogs and steers at the local fair, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. He and his wife, Janet, enjoyed traveling throughout much of Europe, which they proudly shared with their family. Richard and Janet also treasured making memories with friends and loved ones at their lake house in Indiana.

On January 1, 1954, Richard married Janet C. Harpster in Grover Hill, Ohio and she preceded him in death on March 8, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Harpster; and brother, Robert Harpster.

Left to cherish Richard’s memory is his daughter, Kathleen (Carl) Andre of Bryan, Ohio; granddaughters, Tiffany (Jeremy) Brieve of Holland, Michigan and Courtney (Adam) Whitlach of Hudson, Ohio; siblings, Sandra Sue Gratton of New Haven, Indiana and Patricia (Tom) Elkington of Cave Creek, Arizona; sister-in-law, Cathi Lou Harpster; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard will be remembered for his dedication to education, his commitment to public service, his professional accomplishments, and the lasting contributions he made to the communities of northwest Ohio. Most importantly he will be remembered for his love of God and family, which he shared with all he met.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2026 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bryan Alliance Church, 220 W. Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio. A Masonic service will be held Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

A memorial service will take place Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Bryan Alliance Church, with Pastor Nick Woodall to officiate. A private interment will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Bryan Alliance Church.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com