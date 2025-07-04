Michigan Man Sentenced To Over 13 Years For Archbold Dealership Break-In

By: Jacob Kessler

A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for his role in a 2024 break-in at Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Archbold, an incident that led to multiple arrests and drew the attention of law enforcement across state lines.

Robert James Freiburger II, 49, of Oxford, Michigan, was sentenced on June 27th in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges.

His convictions include Attempted Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary, Vandalism, and Having Weapons While Under Disability.

The charges stem from a late November 2024 incident in which Freiburger and others allegedly forcibly entered the dealership, tampered with a secure area, and targeted specific vehicles for theft.

Authorities recovered several firearms and an automotive key programming device known as an Auto ProPad from the suspects’ vehicle.

While Freiburger’s charges relate directly to the Archbold break-in, court documents presented during the case outlined a broader suspected criminal enterprise that the defendants were allegedly part of.

Investigators linked the group to additional incidents in both Michigan and Ohio between mid-2024 and early 2025.

As part of that investigation, law enforcement discovered what they described as a functioning chop shop, containing partially disassembled stolen vehicles, engines, stolen parts, and criminal tools.

Records seized during the search included ledgers and digital communications believed to detail coordinated vehicle theft operations.

Authorities also documented multiple high-speed pursuits involving individuals connected to the group, with some chases reportedly reaching speeds over 140 miles per hour.

Several vehicles were totaled, and at least one suspect required hospitalization following a crash. It is important to note that the document does not specify where these chases occurred.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Freiburger to serve between 13 and 16.5 years in prison, ordering several of the charges to be served consecutively. He was also ordered to pay the cost of prosecution.