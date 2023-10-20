Midwest’s Premier Woodcarver’s Show At Sauder Village

The Sauder Village Woodcarver’s Show, “The Art of Wood,” will be held on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 in Founder’s Hall.

The Midwest’s premiere showcase for wood artisans and craftspeople, this annual event features demonstrations, spectacular exhibits, and unique, hand-crafted items for sale.

“Our 36th annual Woodcarver’s Show will be bigger and better than ever as we welcome not only woodcarvers but also woodworkers, wood turners, and other artists who create one-of-a-kind art pieces,” shared Jeanette Smith, Director of Marketing.

“Guests will enjoy visiting with our exhibitors, watching demonstrations, and shopping at this juried art show featuring wood artisans from throughout the Midwest.

Founder’s Hall will be filled with skilled wood artisans showcasing hand-crafted works of art during this two-day event.

Not only will guests have a chance to see the artists and purchase their works, but they will also be able to learn more about this traditional art form through various demonstrations.

Some of the exhibitor specialties for this annual show include hand-crafted wildlife, caricatures, bowls, cutting boards, vases, jewelry boxes, miniatures, walking sticks, and so much more.

There will also be items from artists specializing in relief and chip carving, woodturning, and one-of-a-kind sculptural pieces.

The 2023 show will feature unique shopping with a variety of hand-crafted wood art as well as specialty vendors selling carving tools and supplies.

On Friday and Saturday afternoon, guests can also watch free demonstrations to learn about basic woodcarving, caricature carving, and a talk from Joe Leonard, the artist for the hand carved carousel horses for the Disneyland Carousel.

In addition to enjoying the Woodcarver’s Show & Sale, the Historic Village is open for its last weekend of the season.

Guests can also take time to visit the many talented craftsmen demonstrating their trade in places like Tiffin River Woodworks, Cooperage, Broom Shop, Basket Shop, Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk-through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, a barn, and beautiful gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.

The spectacular 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite stop as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery, clothing, hardware and jewelry stores, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

There is also plenty of great shopping and free rides on the Erie Express Train. Make the day complete with a delicious meal at the Barn Restaurant and sweet treats from the Doughbox Bakery.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Regular admission is $24.00 for adults, $18.00 for students (4-16), and free for members and children 3 and under. AAA and senior discounts are also available. “Show only” tickets for the Woodcarver’s Show and Sale are available for $10.00 (must be purchased in Founder’s Hall).

Sauder Village hours of operation, special events, and information about dining and overnight accommodations are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.