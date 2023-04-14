MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: District Science Fair Yields Many Cadet Accomplishments

PRESENTING REPORT … The Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education listens to Superintendent Jim Wyse give the high school report. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The April 10, 2023 Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education meeting began at 6 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance and roll call.

Present were board members Mrs. Sarah Carothers, Mr. Dave Chester, President Mrs. Heather Jones, Mr. Mahlman, and Vice-President Mr. Brian Wieland. Also present were Treasurer Traci Thompson, and Superintendent Jim Wyse.

Superintendent Wyse then gave his report, detailing the NEOLA updates and NwOESC Business Advisory Council’s actions, which are both readily available to the public online through their website.

Due to an excused absence, Superintendent Wyse also gave the report for grades 7-12, sharing that the results for the District Science Fair were in.

Students that received an excellent rating were: Abby Austin, Joscelyn Layman, Ranie Roesch, Olivia Rossman, Madi Routt, Grace Serrano, and Annika Wright.

Students that received a State qualifying score with a superior rating were: Aiden Funkhouser, Maggie Wheeler, Halle Jones, Aaden Judy, Camryn Nichols, and Zia Siegel.

Students that received special awards were: Halle Jones (Planet Earth and Sustainability $25 Award and Summer Science Camp full scholarship), Olivia Rossman ($100 Ohio Soybean Bioscience Award), Ranie Roesch ($1,000 every year for four years under the University of Toledo Tillotson Scholarship), and Zia Siegel ($250 OTTA scholarship and 2nd place in Stranahan Arboretum Environmental Science).

ACT testing went well on March 14, and grades 7-12 will see a modified schedule to accommodate end-of-course state testing. Many thanks were given to Miss Metzger for organizing the state testing.

-April 18-19 will see 7th and 8th grade students testing in English / language arts.

-April 20 will see testing for American history and government students.

-May 2-3 will see testing in math for grades 7 and 8.

-May 4-5 will see 8th graders testing in science as well as testing for biology students.

-April 4th saw a field trip to Northwest State Community College, and the American Government students recently saw the Williams County Court System’s grounds.

-April 22 will see the FFA Banquet.

-April 26 will see the Williams County Safe Communities Think Fast Interactive.

-April 28 has been designated as Career Day for grades 7-12.

-April 29 will see the Hearts are Wild Junior/Senior Prom, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Elementary School Principal, Jason Mansfield, gave the elementary school report, highlighting that Jeff Orlowski was a wonderful presenter for the students, noting how involved the students were in his presentation.

March 14 saw another round of Response to Intervention meetings, the 3rd graders participated in the MyPlate program, and Mrs. Welling has sent out a Google form for the food pantry.

April 6 the Easter Bunny made an appearance, greeting Hilltop students and posing for pictures. April 13, students of the 6th grade will be traveling to Mini Manufacturing Day at Northwest State.

April 13-14 will see screening for kindergarten, with 35 signed up already. April 18-21 will see grades 3-6 participating in ELA state testing.

May 2-5 will see grades 3-6 participating in math and science state testing. More field trips are currently being planned for April and May.

The Board went into executive session at 6:12 p.m., after which the minutes, financial statements, and investments from the March 2023 meeting were approved.

Graduate study reimbursements were approved, and various employment decisions and contracts were approved.

The next Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education meeting will be held on May 8, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com