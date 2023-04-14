MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Receives Thanks From Williams County Special Olympics

SAYING THANK YOU … Superintendent Jamison Grime listenS to thanks expressed by the Williams County Special Olympics, represented by (L-R) Danica Pickett, Ava Colbert, Local Coordinator Angela Luke, and Parker Colbert. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The April 11, 2023 meeting of the Montpelier Board of Education began at 5:30 p.m. Present were Board members Dunne S. Gambler, Nate Rose, Jeremy Clinger, and Shawn Owen. Patti Rockey was absent.

After the pledge of allegiance, the Board welcomed the Williams County Special Olympics Local Coordinator, Angela Luke, and her athletes Danica Pickett, Ava Colbert, and Parker Colbert.

Luke thanked Montpelier schools for their willingness to provide a venue for many of their events, as they would not be able to host these events without their help.

She also took the time to reflect on the kindness of the high school basketball team in their continued support and kinsmanship.

Ava Colbert then presented a canvas to the Board along with a reading of a piece she entitled “What Special Olympics Means to Me.”

Then honored were the new students of the month. The students honored this month were: Brantley Tomaszewski, 1st grade; Colton Bishop, 2nd grade; Abigail Luke, 3rd grade; Natalie Stantz, 4th grade; Ashlynn Harrison, 5th grade; Lilly Wernsing, 6th grade; Rowan Brown, 7th grade; Olivia Kannel, 8th grade; and high school student Sierra Michael.

The Board then heard the legislative report, followed by the elementary school report. Elementary students have testing throughout the week, and parents are encouraged to look at the school’s calendar for testing dates.

The 6th graders will be traveling to Northwest State for Mini Manufacturing Day on April 13, and the 1st graders will conduct a tree planting ceremony on April 21st.

May 4th will be Grandparents’ Day for kindergarten through 2nd grade, starting at 8:55 a.m.

Right to Read Week will run May 8-12.

Summer school for high schoolers will run June 5-16 8:30-11:30 a.m with no cost to the students. Junior / senior prom is planned for April 29, and the senior scholarship will be awarded at 6:30 p.m. on May 1st.

The Rec Center will see a blood drive 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on May 5th, and the Baccalaureate Ceremony will be held on May 17.

May 18 will see high school students presented with classroom awards, and the Senior Signing Day Luncheon will be May 19 at 11:30 a.m. The senior overnight trip is scheduled for the night of May 23.

The Board then heard the treasurer’s report before approving the minutes of the March 21, 2023 and April 3, 2023 meetings as presented.

The financial report was approved, along with the following donations: Toledo Tool and Die Company ($800); Moore Industries ($275); Jackie Dean ($30); Rotary ($1058.80); and the Athletic Boosters ($2200).

All employment recommendations on the agenda were approved, and Teacher Appreciation Week was proclaimed as May 8-12 before the student handbooks for next year were approved.

Having no need to enter executive session, the Montpelier Board of Education adjourned their meeting at 6:08 p.m.

