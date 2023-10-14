MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Project Prairie Discussed By The Board

The Millcreek West Unity Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, October 9th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. Superintendent Jim Wyse first presented the NwOESC Business Advisory Council Plan to the board along with meeting minutes.

Mr. Wyse also spoke to the board about the upcoming substitute levy that will be held on the ballot in November.

He explained that the wording in the ballot language is not super clear and that he was very hopeful that the public would realize the levy is not a new tax, but a replacement of the existing substitute levy.

The board also heard about Project Prairie, which would use district land to create a prairie for used with students in the science classes. The creation of the prairie will be funded through a grant and would be at no cost to the district.

Lastly, Mr. Wyse spoke about the upcoming solar eclipse. He is planning to purchase safety glasses for all students and staff and is also considering an early dismissal that day so that everyone can safely watch the eclipse at home.

Principals’ reports were then provided by Mr. Mansfield and Mr. Riley before the board moved to approve the following items as part of the consent agenda. September 2023 financial statements and minutes from the September 2023 board meeting.

An agreement with Bryan City Schools to provide special education services for the 2023-2024 school year. A Memorandum of Understanding between the Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education and the Millcreek-West Unity Education Association regarding the addition of a new health insurance plan offering.

The rescinding of the Resident Educator Mentor supplemental contract for Cristin Hagans due to it not being needed at this time.

A list of additions and appropriation modifications, along with graduate study reimbursements and personnel recommendations. Approval for payment to Brian Kuszmaul to transport Levi Kuszmaul for the 2023-2024, mileage reimbursement at the IRS rate for 1 round trip per day.

A memorandum of understanding between the Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education and the Toledo Zoo regarding the installation of a prairie (Project Prairie) on school land at no cost to the school.

Lastly, the resignation of Mandy King was accepted before the board moved to adjourn at 6:18 p.m.