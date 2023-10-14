FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Various Resolutions

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, October 10th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on October 5th along with the current agenda.

Payment of the bills came next before reviews were conducted for an amended certificate of estimated resources, certificate of non-compliance, treasurer to auditor balancing report, investment report, and dog warden reports for periods ending September 16th and September 23rd.

The following agenda items were then approved by the Commissioners.

– Resolution 2023-756 Increase & Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2023-757 Approve Payment Request #2 to Peterson Construction for Contract 2022-87: Water Booster Pump Station Upgrade.

– Resolution 2023-758 Increase Contract 2016-76 with the City of Toledo on Behalf of Public Utilities.

– Resolution 2023-759 Authorize Credit Card Application for Chief Deputy Auditor Alice Rychener.

– Resolution 2023-760 Authorize Credit Card Application for Board of Elections Deputy Director, Drew Stambaugh.

– Resolution 2023-761 Enter Into Contract 2023-129 with Wagner Farms Drainage for Ditch Improvement Project 2146-Clinton Twp.

– Resolution 2023-762 Enter Into Water Service Agreement 2023-130 with the Village of Delta.

– Resolution 2023-763 Enter Into Contract 2023-131 with HealthWorks for Biometric Screenings.

– Resolution 2023-764 Accept Resignation of JFS Employee.

– Resolution 2023-765 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

With no other matter to attend to, the meeting was adjourned at 9:09 a.m.

Commissioners then held their second meeting of the week on Thursday, October 12th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the previous meeting minutes from October 10th, along with the current agenda.

A discussion then took place regarding water surcharge rates before Commissioners moved to approve the following agenda items.

– Resolution 2023-768 Increase & Transfer Appropriations for Various Department.

– Resolution 2023-769 Approve Change Order #1-Final and Payment Request #3-Final to Ward Construction for Contract 2023-84: Seal Coat Program.

– Resolution 2023-770 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

– Resolution 2023-771 Approving Water Line Surcharge Rate Increase for 2024 and Authorizing Collection of the same.

Following approval of agenda items, Commissioners heard an investment update from Scott Gruber, Char Lee, and Ben Frey, before heading out to view land part of Ditch 2151 request in Gorham Township.

Following the viewing of the land which is part of a petition for work to be done, Commissioners moved to adjourn the meeting.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com