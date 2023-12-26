Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter December 2023 Article

By: Shaelyn Brown

MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY FFA REPORTER

December was a fast month for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter. With our annual fruit sale at the beginning of the month and closing out the semester with a school-wide can drive, chapter members have been busy!

This year chapter members began our annual fruit sale in October, and the items arrived the first week of December.

Vendors in the fruit sale included, Florida Farm Bureau Nuts, Ohio Apples, Blue Freedom Farms Citrus, Meat, and Cheese, D.B. Yummers BBQ Sauce, Special Grounds Coffee, iThreads Apparel, and Mennonite Pantry Chocolate and Party Mixes.

Thanks to strong community support, the FFA Chapter sold over $23,000 worth of fruit and companion items.

The money grossed from this goes to support chapter members, helps with travel costs to State and National Convention and FFA Camp, helps to fund the Annual FFA Banquet costs, and goes back to support the community.

The chapter looks forward to strawberry sales and adding Nate’s Nectar (a honey and honey product vendor) to our end of January/February sales.

On December 8th, the Advanced Animal Science class traveled to Miss Frey’s kennel to apply their Quality Assurance skills.

Miss Frey raises AKC Australian Shepherds, and her puppies were 6 weeks old, needing their 1st round of vaccines, 3rd round of worming, and to be weighed.

The class members helped to weigh the puppies, getting an accurate weight for their dose of Strongid wormer. They then correctly drew up the necessary amount of wormer for each puppy and gave them their dose of wormer.

As Miss Frey gave the puppies their vaccinations, she discussed different vaccinations and biosecurity. To round out the first semester, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter held a school-wide Can Drive to collect non-perishable items to restock the food pantry at the school. The Hilltop Food Pantry supports community members in need.

Hilltop students showed up for the task, bringing in over 3000 items to donate to local families in need!

In the elementary, the 3rd grade brought in the most items, donating 773 non-perishable goods, and the 1st grade brought in the next highest amount with 436! For the high school, Ms. Yoh’s Academy brought in the most, with Mr. Brown’s Academy bringing in the second highest amount. Nora Frank, in 3rd grade, donated the most non-perishable food items and was awarded a Christmas gift basket full of goodies donated by the FFA.

Each of the top two grades/Academy classes who donated the most non-perishable items, were treated with cookies from Cookies on Demand and hot chocolate donated by the FFA.

As the chapter begins 2024, we anticipate applying for state and national awards and degrees as well as beginning our spring competitions!