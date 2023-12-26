Authorities Investigate Bomb Threat At FCHC In Wauseon

PRESS RELEASE) – On December 26, 2023 at 9:34 a.m., the Fulton County Health Center received an email stating there was “explosives inside the hospital” and also claiming explosives were placed inside all Ohio Hospitals.

FCHC initiated their Bomb Threat Policy and local police, fire and sheriff’s departments were

notified. Upon their arrival some limited evacuations were ordered.

After an extensive search it was determined that no explosives were on the campus and an all clear order was given at 11:25 a.m. .

Information from the email was forwarded to the FBI and Homeland Security for follow-up.