Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter Excels At Ohio State FFA Convention

On, Wednesday, May 3rd, several members of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus for Ohio’s 95th State FFA Convention and Expo. The convention began on Thursday, May 4th and the chapter members took the day to participate in several tours. They began at the North Market for a tour of the history of the facility and vendors. They also were able to sample food from several of the vendors and then ate lunch. In the afternoon, they visited the American Whistle Factory, where they learned how metal whistles are manufactured and that the American Whistle Factory are the only makers of metal whistles in America. The next tour at the Anthony Thomas Chocolate Factory was a highlight of the trip. The group enjoyed watching as the candies were made and processed. They were sure to load up on chocolate when the tour ended! In the evening, the group enjoyed dinner and several hard fought rounds of bowling at Ten Pin Alley before heading back to the hotel for the evening.

Friday, May 5th was a very busy day for chapter members at the convention center. They began their day with band and choir practice and the 4th General Session. Brooke Moreland was recognized for her Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book and Shealyn Brown was recognized for her Gold Rated Reporter’s Book at the session before National Officer and Keynote Speaker for the session, Ryan Williamson, gave his address to Ohio FFA Members. Later in the session, Millcreek-West Unity FFA had four members who were in the Top 4 in their Agriscience Fair categories and those members found out their final placings on stage. Joscelyn Layman received 1st place in Division 5 Animal Systems, Aaden Judy received 2nd place in Division 1 Environmental Systems, Olivia Rossman received 3rd place in Division 5 Environmental Systems, and Ingrid Hoffman received 1st place in Division 5 Food Systems.

At the 5th and final session of the 95th State FFA Convention, the State Band and Choir members gave their concert. Ingrid Hoffman was part of the State FFA Choir. Conner Sanders and Olivia Rossman were members of the State FFA Band. During this session, Aubrey Swartz, 2022-2023 Ohio State FFA President, gave her retiring presidential address, and the newly elected 2023-2024 State FFA Officer team was announced. It was at this session that four Millcreek-West Unity FFA members received their State FFA Degrees: Sam Cox, Joscelyn Layman, Julia Schuurman, and Alora Siegel. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter was proud to have so many of their members receiving this coveted degree this year!